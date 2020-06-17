LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said we have to emerge from the unrest and COVID-19 crisis as a stronger and more equal Louisville.
Fischer held a virtual Town Hall meeting Wednesday with several city leaders, focusing on an initiative called "Build Back Better, Together."
It's aimed at dismantling racism and creating the kind of economic growth that allows all people to flourish.
"It's not enough for us to say 'black lives matter,'" Fischer said. "We have to prove that we understand that and we mean it through investment and action."
The initiative focuses on several areas, including arts and culture, the economy and hospitality.
