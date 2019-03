LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says some very painful decisions are coming. City Hall is faced with big budget cuts after Metro Council, Thursday, voted down raising taxes.

The city is facing a $35 million budget hole next year, primarily because of rising pension costs. With no new tax revenue, the debate now at City Hall is where the cuts are coming from.

Fischer said everything is on the table.

"Ambulances, police, firefighters, codes and regulations, senior centers, community centers, swimming pools, we’ve got to look at everything with the severity of the cuts that they put forward," Fischer told reporters during a visit to a senior citizens center at the Kling Community Center.

Fischer said the program is among those that could be affected by cuts.

Richard Zachem hopes not. He said he comes to the Kling Senior Citizens Center every day, and not just to play cards.

"This is one, good nutritious, hot meal a day that I'm getting, and I'm concerned that might go away," he said.

The mayor was critical of council members who voted against the revenue plan.

"I just am disappointed that I believe some of our council people didn't rise to the occasion to protect their constituents," he said.

District 13 Metro Councilman Mark Fox said his constituents made it clear. They want the city to cut its budget before even considering a tax hike.

"Folks said plainly, there are things we can cut,” Fox told WDRB News. “They want government living within their means.”

But now comes the hard work of deciding where the cuts will come.

Fox, who is an ex-police officer, said public safety should be last on the chopping block.

“They want safe streets, they want fires put out, they want the streets paved and in good condition, and beyond that, everything is on the table,” he said.

Fischer said the council will feel the pain when he submits his budget plan next month.

“They're going to see how difficult this is going to be,” said Fischer. “There's a lot of very difficult decisions coming before us.”

On that, Fox agreed.

“There is going to be pain felt,” he said.

Richard Zachem just hopes that pain is shared by everyone.

“Whenever there seems to be a cut, it's either the poor people or the elderly who are affected,” he said. “And that needs to stop.”

Fox said he does not rule out supporting a tax increase next year, if the budget cuts leave too much blood on the floor.

“Last night is over,” he said. “It's time to clear the table, roll up our sleeves and get to work on how we make it work.”

