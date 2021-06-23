LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer believes Louisville's police shortage problem is one part of a larger reform effort that's needed.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently is down more than 200 officers.
"Policing is going through a transition in the country right now, we see that here in Louisville, police forces are down all across the country as well," said Fischer. "So we hope that we're attracting people that want to serve and protect in a different type of way right now."
Louisville has a pool of funds set aside for public safety officials and contract negotiations are underway, but Fischer says officer pay is just a piece of the puzzle.
"We both want to reform policing so policing is focused constitutional policing in every neighborhood, with community involvement, with competitive pay as well," said Fischer.
It's unknown when the contract negotiations will be completed, but the River City Fraternal Order of Police said the pay and benefits structure will have to increase dramatically to be competitive.
Currently, the city is working on plans to invest money outside of law enforcement for intervention, prevention, and re-entry programs.
The mayor says it's critical Metro Council passes the current budget proposal.
"We quadruple the amount of money outside of law enforcement to help decrease gun violence," said Fischer. "So it takes certainly law enforcement and it takes the entire community as well, and that's what this budget represents."
Metro Council will be discussing the budget during a meeting on Thursday, Jun. 24 at 6 p.m.
Related Stories:
Nearing 100 homicides in less than 6 months, Louisville faces shortage of more than 240 officers
As LMPD struggles to keep officers, council advances plan that could provide better pay
Louisville mayor aims to strengthen city's public safety without increasing LMPD budget
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.