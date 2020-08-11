LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said just because restrictions are being eased on restaurants and bar doesn't mean you should go.
City leaders suggest staying home and ordering takeout to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Fischer and the health department are anticipating the case count to go up when more people go out.
"You are not helpless, and you can be a big part of the solution in all of this, while we recognize it is very difficult what is going on right now," Fischer said Tuesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that bars and restaurants can go back to 50% capacity, but he put a curfew in place.
The curfew says food and drink service in the state must end at 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.
The health department said it will continue to monitor businesses to make sure all are following current guidelines.
Related Stories:
- Beshear allows bars to reopen, restaurants more capacity
- Kentucky restaurant/bar owners feel targeted by curfew
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.