LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Musicians like Maiden Radio and Linkin Bridge performed at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville Sunday afternoon as part of Mayor Fischer's inauguration weekend.
Faith communities were invited to look to the future of Louisville and join together when it comes to public service.
The event also showcased the city's culture through performance and music.
"That's the important thing. People see we've got all this. We're all in it together, and how we are going to win in the future. Being together and appreciating each other through all of our diversity," Fischer said.
Other performances included spoken word and dancing. The mayor also partnered with JCPS on Saturday for a service project to clean, paint and fix up the library at McFerran Elementary School before students head back from winter break as part of his inauguration weekend.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.