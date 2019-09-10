LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is joining 277 other mayors across the nation in asking the U.S. Senate to pass tougher gun control laws.
Mayor Greg Fischer is the vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which visited the White House on Sept. 9. The group wants senators to approve a pair of background check bills the House passed in February. It sent a letter to senate leaders earlier this month.
The news conferencefor the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Monday.
In it, the mayors point to more than 250 incidents this year in the U.S. in which at least four people were shot. Not all of those shootings were fatalities.
"The overwhelming majority of Americans want action on background checks," Fischer said. "Two-thirds of America would like to see assault rifles banned. But Americans at home are just asking us, 'Can you do something?'"
Fischer called the White House meeting "a very constructive exchange."
The mayors planned to meet with Senate members on Sept. 10.
