LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville needs to "take it to the next level" as he implored people to stay home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Jefferson County now has 241 positive cases of the coronavirus, Fischer said in his daily news conference Thursday, with nine related deaths.
He said Louisville isn't seeing as dramatic a rise as other cities, but he warned that there aren't enough test kits if that rise comes.
Fischer said Jefferson County has reduced travel by 74% over the last month, but compared to other counties, that's "under-performing."
The mayor asked citizens to try and limit their trips outside to once a week.
"We still have progress to do to get better," he said."Stay home, stay home, stay home."
That includes visiting relatives, the mayor said, noting he hadn't seen his parents in three weeks.
He warned that restrictions would get tighter if people continued to gather, pledging to shut down parks if necessary and seize vehicles involved in racing.
"We will do everything we legally can," Fischer said.
So far, there have been more than 1,100 complaints about businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines, including employees being forced to work when they are sick.
Seven non-essential businesses have been shut down following complaints.
Asked about Metro Corrections, the mayor said no inmates have been tested positive for the virus.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.