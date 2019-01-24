LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer weighed in on the incident involving Covington Catholic High School students and a Native American in a video that went viral.
The Kentucky students were in Washington, D.C., on Friday when video was captured showing Nick Sandman and Nathan Philips. At first, the students were accused of taunting the Native Americans.
Then, Philips said he stepped in to defuse an escalating situation between the students and four members of the Black Hebrew Israelites.
Sunday, Fischer tweeted this:
Unacceptable. So much yet to learn. And un-learn. https://t.co/PWgPU8bmZz— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) January 20, 2019
He followed up Thursday, saying people need to "treat each other with love."
"It's a super complicated situation, and at the end, if everyone would just respect each other's rights to be able to say what they have on their minds and treat each other with dignity and respect, to me, that's the main takeaway," Fischer said. "We'll never figure out exactly what went on there, but if people can treat each other with love, compassion and understanding, we'll be a much better state and a much better country."
Fischer was in Washington on Thursday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
