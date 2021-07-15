LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill banning discrimination against people based on their hairstyles is now law in Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed the CROWN Act on Thursday. CROWN means "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." It passed Metro Council last month in a unanimous, bipartisan vote.
The ordinance makes it illegal for employers and housing providers to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair or hairstyle — including natural texture and color, braids, locks, twists and coverings — when it's tied to someone's national origin or ancestry.
It also protects people from unwanted touching. A group of local middle school students from the music group, Real Young Prodigy's, helped Metro Council write and pass the act.
Council members said "Black hairstyles are nearly four times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional, with Black women more likely to be sent home from work because of hair biases" and that they hope the bill will "dismantle those biases in the workplace and schools."
"It offers a more authentic existence in a health and beauty world that's historically excluded people of color and African Americans," said Kendall Boyd, Louisville's chief equity officer. "This ordinance provides a redefinition of the meaning of beauty and professional appearance."
Louisville is now the second Kentucky city — after Covington — to adopt such a law.
