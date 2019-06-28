LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer has approved Louisville's budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
Fischer signed off on the budget Friday, according to an online copy of the budget. He had until July 1 to approve Metro Council's proposal, which was passed Tuesday with a 24-1 vote.
"This budget is not what a thriving city like ours deserves, and it is not the budget that any of us want," Fischer said in a statement Tuesday in response to the proposed budget.
City leaders had to fill a $65 million shortfall due to a state-mandated pension increase.
The budget saved some things but eliminated others. Notable cuts include closing the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center, which will be turned over to the state, the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and The Living Room, a program from Centerstone that helps those with mental health and drug problems.
"There are deep cuts in this budget," Councilman Bill Hollander said during Tuesday's meeting.
Hollander's committee removed some of the sting by restoring some funding to libraries, swimming pools and LMPD.
