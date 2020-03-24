LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has extended the city's state of emergency to May 10, canceling or postponing all Metro-hosted events through that date.
In his daily news conference Tuesday, Fischer said he won't hesitate to extend that state of emergency again if it's needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The next few weeks are absolutely critical," he said, adding that we all must do "what this moment demands of us."
As a part of this new order Fischer signed Tuesday afternoon, he closed all Metro Parks playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts and the campground at Jefferson Memorial Forest. All dog parks where dogs can roam free without a leash are closed, and any activities in the parks in which close contact is necessary are "strongly discouraged," Fischer said. Those closings are effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
"This is the next step we had to take," he said. "I'm sorry about that."
Golf courses remain open, Fischer said, as long as they abide by the coronavirus regulations posted outside each pro shop.
Jefferson County has 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as well as four presumed positives. Statewide, Kentucky has 124 positive confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
"Please stay home," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "Only go out to purchase necessities such as food and medicine."
