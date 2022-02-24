LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville took another step Thursday to mark the official end of slavery in the U.S.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance to codify the 15-member Juneteenth Jubilee Commission. He was surrounded by members of the group who will help organize events celebrating Juneteenth in Louisville.
The federal holiday is June 19.
"Today, this ordinance is very special to me because it represents an entire community, and it represents the teaching of American history," Fischer said. "It is so significant because today Black history is under attack, so this is a reminder to us that Black history is American history."
Juneteenth is the oldest known holiday commemorating the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States. Fischer signed an executive order in June 2020 recognizing the day as an official holiday for Louisville Metro Government workers.
The 15-member commission includes Metro Council members, people from the business community, arts, education and faith institutions.
In addition to planning activities, the commission will help develop a budget and secure sponsorships and other funding needed to produce the celebration in coordination with Waterfront Park, Metro Council and Louisville Metro Government. And it will will work to present events that will highlight Black-owned businesses, encourage entrepreneurship and wealth building, and showcase historically black colleges and universities.
Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration events last year included a youth day camp, panel discussions, acts of service, a wellness fair, live musical performances at Fourth Street Live! and a worship service.
