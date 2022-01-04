LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- For a masked Mayor Greg Fischer, signing two ordinances Tuesday afternoon was symbolic — it shows commitment to the troubles Louisville residents hear about daily.
"24.8 million dollars allows us to address some of the big challenges that we have," he said.
He's talking about troubling violence, homelessness, and stabilizing the workforce.
"There's also 5 million dollars for incentives to attract new applicants to critical public safety positions," Fischer said.
"You get what you pay for in terms of city workers," added Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander.
It's coming from a midyear budget adjustment with American Rescue Plan funding.
"This passed unanimously at council at our last meeting of the year," Hollander said.
Fischer also signed another ordinance that aims to tackle the wrecked and deserted cars seen on Louisville streets, interstates, and in the tow lot.
"This has been a challenge for quite sometime here in the city," Fischer said.
The measure would allow for something called an amnesty period, where all towing and storage fees are waived for those picking up their vehicles from the impound. It can't be longer than 30 days, but the mayor thinks it will eliminate financial barriers.
The Public Works director will determine when that amnesty period can be declared for abandoned cars.
