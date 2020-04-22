LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is set to address the Metro Council Thursday night as he and city leaders look ahead to next year's city budget.
The biggest factor in next year's budget will be how much money comes from the federal government, according to Fischer. "I think it would be irresponsible of me to make a huge cut right now without knowing what the federal government is going to do."
Most of the city's revenue comes from the occupation income tax. So when people are not working, tax revenue is not being generated for the city. As revenue declines Louisville will need money from the federal government to continue to pay for city services.
"What we need from Washington, D.C. is for them to approve language for funds that have already been allocated to big cities like us and to use them for matters other than just the COVID virus itself," Fischer said.
The Senate did not include such language as part of a small business relief bill that was passed on Tuesday. Mayor Fischer and other mayors across the country are calling on the federal government to loosen that language in the coming weeks.
Until then Louisville will have to rely on its rainy day fund, which the mayor said is "healthy."
"We need to hold on, use our rainy day fund in responsible ways so we can continue these services," Fischer said. "People need our public health department now more than ever. They need our police, our firefighters, our EMS workers, corrections, sanitation workers."
The city government is planning to furlough 300 employees on May 3. Fischer says flexible federal funding is needed to prevent additional furloughs or layoffs.
"We need relief for state and local governments and flexibility with that relief so we can spend the money where it's going give us our biggest return in the community and that's delivering vital services people depend on," said Mayor Fischer.
In a bit of good news for Louisville, Fischer says the state legislature froze pension contributions due from individual cities. Louisville's pension obligation last year exceeded the city's revenue. It led to budget cuts, job loss and reductions to public safety.
Fischer cautioned against reopening the city too soon.
"We're following the data to make sure when we do come out we're going to be safe. History tells us in previous pandemics when people open too soon the second spike is oftentimes worse than the first spike."
Fischer said he needs to a declining rate of positive tests and more testing availability before he can consider loosening restrictions.
