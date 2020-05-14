LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said he doesn't yet know whether city pools will open this summer.
Fischer said he knows people are anxious for pools to open, but he said the city is working with state and local health departments to see if it's even possible.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said recently there's "almost no way" people can go to a pool and comply with social distancing guidelines.
The mayor said he understands the problems.
"It's not people being in the pool that's the concern. It's people being outside the pool and transmitting the virus back and forth, so we'll be following the state's lead on that," he said.
In Indiana, community pools are allowed to reopen in May.
