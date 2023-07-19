Louisville Shooting Presser - Mayor Greenberg - 4-11-2022 AP

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference on Monday's bank shooting at Metro Hall in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the city's next police chief on Thursday.

Greenberg recently told WDRB News he would announce his pick for the role by the end of July.

A news conference was scheduled for noon on Thursday to make what he calls a "significant announcement" about leadership at the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The mayor will be joined by his deputy mayors and members of the LMPD chief search advisory committee.

Greenberg has faced criticism in recent weeks by the local branch of the NAACP, which raised concerns over what it called a lack of transparency in his search for the city's next police chief.

Earlier this month, the NAACP sent a statement to media outlets criticizing the mayor and his office for not releasing the names of finalists for the job, calling it "not transparent at all." 

But the city of Louisville's general counsel said in a statement to WDRB News that in order to follow the law, Metro Government would not be releasing the names of the applicants.

Since announcing the search for a new chief, Greenberg's administration has received 19 applications for the position. Greenberg has said that interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is among the applicants being considered.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags