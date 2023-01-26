LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg launched a new campaign in the city for employees to raise awareness about domestic violence and stalking.
Greenberg said his office will provide help for Metro employees dealing with domestic violence or stalking.
New training and policies will be implemented for Metro Human Resource representatives. Greenberg also proclaimed January as Stalking Awareness Month.
"We as a community, as a government, must do everything we can to prevent stalking, including working together to bring best practices in training to law enforcement, victim service providers and community partners," Greenberg said. "We need to ensure that we have the best technology to track and document stalking and increase safety for victims."
Greenberg says Kentucky has one of the highest rates of stalking, with 1-in-4 Kentucky women experiencing stalking in their lifetime.
