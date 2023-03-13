LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg made a statement Monday recognizing the third anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death during a no-knock drug raid at her home on March 13, 2020. 

Breonna Taylor apartment scene

Photo of the aftermath of a March 13 police raid at an apartment in south Louisville that ended with officers shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. 

LMPD officers executing a search warrant fired dozens of shots during the raid, and Taylor was killed. Her death sparked protests, calls for racial justice, and a law that bans no-knock warrants, now known as "Breonna's Law." Louisville has also implemented other changes to LMPD and city policies and procedures, including the required use of body cameras.

A Civilian Review and Accountability Board was also created to police the police, and the city hired its first independent inspector general.

The city also settled a $12 million wrongful death lawsuit last November brought by Taylor's family. 

Taylor's death was one of the events that led to a 2-year Justice Department investigation. LMPD is now under federal supervision as the department begins to implement more sweeping reforms. 

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Craig Greenberg pledged to make sure tragedies like Breonna Taylor's death never happen again. 

He also promised to continue to provide "transparency, accountability and action" as the most appropriate way to honor the legacy of Breonna Taylor. 

