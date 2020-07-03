LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Below is a transcript of an exclusive interview with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday, which touched on nightly protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the status of her case, morale of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the future of the city budget.
Q: People have asked for guidelines between police and protesters. Are you considering that? And if so, what are you thinking?
A: No, absolutely. I mean, the protesters want peaceful right to protest. They don't want violence. And of course, that's what we want as well. So this afternoon, actually, there was a meeting held with some of the protesters and LMPD and some of the folks from my office to start going down that pathway because, you know, First Amendment people have a right to protest, they got to do so peacefully. If they don't, we will be enforcing the law. They understand that, too. So you've got the Jefferson Square Park area, and then we got these caravans that are moving around at nighttime, too, that have presented some dangerous situations. So trying to get to a point where everything can be peaceful, and if not people understand the consequences will be law enforcement.
Q: So what are some of the specific things that you guys talked about here as far as when arrests would be made? What was agreed upon?
A: When the law is broken, arrests can be made. I mean, it's … pretty straightforward on that. So it's trying to create the conditions, you know, so that doesn't have to take place because, you know, think about the police are protecting the first amendment right for protesters to do their thing. And then of course, some people come to the protest, not wanting to peacefully protest. So making sure that everything stays within the guidelines so that it can be legally and safely done is the priority. And that's the priority of both the police department, the city and the protesters.
Q: At the same time, there are people who are calling for more consistency here, for example, at 11 p.m. at Jefferson Square Park last Sunday, everyone was just allowed to kind of stay there. But on other nights, it was a completely different story. Are you looking into more consistency?
A: Well consistency is always preferred, right so that people understand what to expect and what's going to take place and then … if you don't have consistency, then sometimes it can escalate. But the police have to be able to make their best judgment at that time on what the best action is to take.
Q: People want answers in the Breonna Taylor case. That's why these protests are happening.
Are you hearing anything more about a timetable? Obviously, you're the mayor of the city, you have kind of the inside track, you would think on the investigation going on?
A: Yeah, the Attorney General, obviously, this is an independent investigation that he's doing. The important thing to me is that the truth comes out. That's why I asked the Attorney General and the FBI and the US attorney to get involved, he's not given any indication of when he's going to be ready to make a statement and to see if any charges will be filed. So obviously, Everybody is waiting for that.
Q: There have been at least a couple of days where a dozen or more police officers have called off in sick-outs. Do you view that as a message sent to you and interim Chief Schroeder?
A: I don't know about that. I see it as a message of police officers are tired. They're frustrated. Some police officers are doing this job on the front line that that's not what they signed up for. So I get that but I mean when they take an oath, it's an oath to serve and protect and so we need them on the front lines as we get through what it's a very difficult time, you know, here in our city and cities all over America, we've got to be realistic about that is taking place, but we need good police officers to be doing their thing.
Q: Do you worry about some Louisville police officers saying, ‘Forget it. I'm out of here,’ moving on to a different career path because of what they're experiencing on the streets of Louisville?
A: There's no question that this is putting a level of intensity and pressure on everybody that's involved with this and police officers are right at the front line of this. So I think for many of them, they will have to be asking, Is this what I want my career to be? Is this what I want to sign up for? And if it's not a good fit, like I counsel anybody, then then certainly don't do it. I mean, you want to have joy in the job that you do no matter what it is. So police officers need to say no, this somebody could say this is what I signed up for to serve my city. It is difficult, but I feel like I'm really adding value to my city and helping folks. Those are the kind of police officers I'm sure will stay.
Q: At the department over time issues also becoming a big problem. We learned about that this past week in some of our reporting. Do you think LMPD is in danger here of huge financial problems or running out of money altogether?
A: Yeah, no, I wish you guys would report the bigger picture there. Right. So the big picture is what's the total budget and the total personnel budget, so that's fine. You know, so you'll have more overtime some years than not, but the key thing is the total budget in good shape and it is.
Q: So no financial problems at LMPD in the future.
A: No. The big picture is the whole budget, not any individual line item. So it's in good shape.
Q: What do you say to people who see those boarded up windows downtown, they see Fourth Street live in shambles, you know, kind of a shell of what it used to be, and they're scared to come downtown. They've heard about the things that are happening downtown. What do you say to some of those folks?
A: I'll say we got a great city. We're going through a difficult time right now here, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Nashville, Chicago, you know, every city in America is right now. So we'll get through this. We want to get through it as peacefully as we can. We want to build on the assets that we have and we'll be back ... hopefully be back better and stronger than we ever have been. But right now use your judgment on where you're going to be going in the city.
