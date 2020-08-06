LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus continues to disrupt life for people across the country and right here in Louisville.
During his daily COVID-19 update Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer said the global pandemic is touching people from all walks of life, starting with inmates inside Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville.
He said 2,600 tests have been conducted at the jail since the outbreak began, and that's produced 124 positive tests. Corrections officials say that's up from 44 cases last week. It is also part of a recent surge at the jail that is still a mystery.
"We've tested staff to see if that might be a source of infection, and we haven't had a high rate for that area," said Dr. Kevin Smith, medical director at Metro Corrections. "So we don't know if it's coming in from our community."
As a result, inmates have been segregated, with at least 20 dorms at the jail shut down and space limited. Meanwhile, nearly 100 first responders have also tested positive for the virus.
"As of today, 71 of them are back at work and the rest are recovering at home," Fischer said.
Overall, there have been 7,686 confirmed cases in Louisville and 251 deaths.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on local businesses and restaurants, but this week, the city announced a plan to give the outlets more options and more space for customers through on-street parking spaces.
"The new option will give restaurants a chance to serve customers safely while complying with the state restrictions," Fischer said.
City officials are also asking people to be on the lookout for a call from Lou Health. If you see the name on your caller ID, that's likely a call from a contact tracer with important questions and information.
"It's very important to share with us important information to help prevent spread of the virus," said Feta Dzeko, director of operations at Lacuna Health.
And Fischer urged the public to continue following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Like social distancing, face coverings, avoiding house parties, large indoor gatherings," he said. "Because when you drop all that discipline, cases go up."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.