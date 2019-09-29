LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor will join several local leaders Monday morning to address the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.
Mayor Fischer, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, and JCPS will discuss what is being done in Kentucky to address health concerns related to the rise in injuries and illnesses connected to e-cigarettes and vaping.
The conference will take place at the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness on Monday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.
Thirteen people have died from a vaping-related illness in the country, including one in Indiana. The CDC reports more than 800 cases of sicknesses nationwide, including in Kentucky and Indiana.
Several states, such as Washington and New York, have put bans on the sale of flavored vaping products.
Veteran Affairs are also taking precautions. Starting Oct. 1, no tobacco will be allowed on VA hospital or clinic campuses.
"We are changing our smoking policy to further our commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for our patients, visitors, employees, volunteers, contractors and vendors," the VA said in a release last week.
Louisville's VA Hospital, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, has already put up new signs, welcoming visitors to their smoke- and vapor-free campus, and sent out 46,000 letters to local veterans letting them know about the change.
RELATED
- POV | Deadly Vaping
- Louisville's VA Hospital to begin enforcing smoking ban next week
- Vaping restrictions across the US causing concerns in Louisville
- Fingerpointing begins as Louisville researchers investigate dangers of vaping
- Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
- JCPS launches anti-vaping campaign for students
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.