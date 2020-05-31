LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Mayor Greg Fischer held a news conference Sunday morning following the city's third night of protests. While the mayor says both the tone and size of Saturday's protests were distinctively smaller than Thursday and Friday's protests, the city saw violence with dozens of people arrested.
According to Mayor Fischer, there were several reports of shots fired with approximately 40 people arrested overnight.
Five LMPD officers were shot at in the area of 9th and Broadway around midnight. An LMPD vehicle with three officers inside was hit by at least one bullet. Two officers outside of the vehicle felt another bullet pass by them. None of the officers were not hurt.
Several small fires were set, including several trash cans and at a vacant building off South Campbell and East Gray Streets. Buildings were looted and burglarized.
The dusk to dawn curfew will remain in effect again Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The cleanup is underway with volunteers welcome. The city will provide more information.
