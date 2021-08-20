LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the greatest athletes in the world have been forced to play through adversity. Michael Jordan battled through Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open basically on one leg.
Racing Louisville FC's Nadia Nadim is learning how hard it is. Part of her heart is back home in Afghanistan, where we've all seen jarring video of people desperately trying to get out as the Taliban takes over.
"It's heartbreaking, honestly," Nadim said. "We're back to where we started, and now they're even stronger."
It's all happening as she's trying to prepare for FC Bayern Munich at the Women's Cup championship Saturday.
The soccer striker is a native of Afghanistan. She was smuggled out in 2000. Her dad was killed by the Taliban.
"We must recognize the devastating scenes that are unfolding in Afghanistan, especially the humanitarian crisis facing Afghan women and Afghan girls," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
On Friday, her new home announced it's trying to help her old home. Fischer, his wife, the Women's Cup, Racing Louisville and donors have started fundraising.
"With an initial donation of $40,000 for our valued local resettlement partners, Catholic Charities, Kentucky Refugee Ministries and to the UN Women for its humanitarian relief efforts," Fischer said.
It will help get Afghan women and children — now refugees — a safe place to live, food and clothing.
"I think this is a really amazing thing you guys are doing," Nadim said. "I'm pretty sure the help is going to be received with open arms.
Once a Louisvillian always a Louisvillian, and that love starts as soon as you move here.
