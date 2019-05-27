LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicked off at Louisville's Waterfront Park Monday morning.
Thousands gathered on the Great Lawn to celebrate Memorial Day with some exercise.
As the name suggests, participants can pick between a 5K hike, a 12-and-a-half mile bike ride, and a paddle on the Ohio River.
But there's no rush to the finish line because none of the events are races.
"I think it's great when the whole community can get together," said Rick Knowles, a participant. "Everybody has a smile on their face. When you have a community like that, they're healthier. They're happier. You know, we're having fun."
Before all the hiking, biking and paddling, families could enjoy some yoga and Tai Chi on the Waterfront.
The whole event is free.
