Hike, Bike and Paddle - Memorial Day - May 27, 2019

The Hike, Bike and Paddle Memorial Day event on May 27, 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicked off at Louisville's Waterfront Park Monday morning.

Thousands gathered on the Great Lawn to celebrate Memorial Day with some exercise.

As the name suggests, participants can pick between a 5K hike, a 12-and-a-half mile bike ride, and a paddle on the Ohio River.

Paddler during the Hike, Bike and Paddle event on Memorial Day, May 27. 2019.

Paddler during the Hike, Bike and Paddle event on Memorial Day, May 27. 2019.

But there's no rush to the finish line because none of the events are races.

"I think it's great when the whole community can get together," said Rick Knowles, a participant. "Everybody has a smile on their face. When you have a community like that, they're healthier. They're happier. You know, we're having fun."

Rick Knowles, a participant of the Memorial Day Hike, Bike and Paddle event, May 27, 2019

Rick Knowles, a participant of the Memorial Day Hike, Bike and Paddle event, May 27, 2019.

Before all the hiking, biking and paddling, families could enjoy some yoga and Tai Chi on the Waterfront.

The whole event is free.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags