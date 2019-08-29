LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's SummerWorks program wrapped up Thursday morning with record participation.
The program helped nearly 7,000 Louisville teens get summer jobs.
"SummerWorks is a critical step in building and supporting our pipeline of talented workers," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "The skills learned and relationships developed during a summer job carry over into the new school year and help set young people on a path to career success."
A new study from Kentuckiana Works says SummerWorks participants are more likely to graduate high school than students with similar backgrounds who don't participate.
They're more likely to enroll and stay enrolled in higher education.
They're also more likely to be employed and stay employed after high school graduation, according to the study.
"We have a lot of intentional building of skills that we need to make sure that we are a vibrant city of the 21st Century," said Fischer in a Thursday morning news conference.
Students worked at places like Heine Brothers, GE Appliances and the U.S. Census Bureau with the hopes of landing a career after they graduate.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.