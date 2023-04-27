LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg unveiled his first proposed budget on Thursday, a $1.1 billion spending plan that includes $750,000 aimed at expanding the hours of the city's community centers.
The money appears on the budget as being earmarked for "expanded community hours and programming" for Louisville Parks and Recreation. Greenberg's office said he'd like the money to be used for later weeknight and weekend hours to give the city's youth a safe place to gather more hours of the day.
"We just want to make sure kids have more opportunities to do things," said Ben Johnson, assistant director of recreation for the city's parks department. "I say constantly 'There's nothing for kids to do' is 1,000% not correct. It's not accurate. We're actually working on some other strategies to make sure young people and families are aware of the multitude of things that are offered them to do."
Jacqueline Middleton, who has spent 27 years working in Louisville community centers, said ensuring kids have a place to hang out and someone to talk to creates the kind of positive environment that helps kids stay safe and on the right track.
"I love being here for the kids," Middleton said. "It's important to have someone just to talk to. It may not be about the community center, maybe something that's going on at home, at school. It's just important for them just to have somebody talking about everything and anything."
Louisville's issues with gun violence are well-documented and far-reaching, and Johnson said staff at community centers and the kids they serve are often impacted by it.
"It's heart-wrenching," Johnson said. "It's to the point now when you hear about something — and you hear ages, and you hear what part of town it's in — I'm sitting there wondering what the name is, wondering who on my team might know the young person."
Some Louisville leaders, including Greenberg, believe expanding community center hours could help. Johnson wants the centers open on Saturdays this summer when kids have more free time to fill. But that would take more staff.
"We just want to make sure kids have more opportunities to do things," Johnson said. "It is a safe place and a fun place just to hang out with some friends make some new friends have some unofficial mentoring by the adults and by the staff."
A job that keeps kids safe, and helps guide them toward successful futures. A career Middleton and Johnson both love.
"The kids - they just keep you motivated, keep you going, keep you young," said Middleton.
"There's a lot of opportunities to be part of the solution," Johnson said. "These literally are lifetime bonds. ... When you get them so young and have a positive influence in their lives, they never forget it, and you never forget it."
Johnson adds volunteers are also needed at the centers. They are also looking to partner with other youth organizations who may need use of the community center space.
Anyone interested in volunteering or partnering with a community center can call 502-574-7275. To learn more about job openings at the centers, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.