LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle returns to Waterfront Park this Memorial Day.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is inviting the community to come together and get active on the Great Lawn. Hikers will go east along the Ohio River and complete a 4-mile trail. Bikers will go south to Iroquois Park, cycling a 16-mile loop. And paddlers will head up river to Beargrass Creek.
There will also be many other family-friendly activities, from yoga to pickleball.
"It's a wonderful tradition that draws thousands of people every time that this event has been done for the past many years," Greenberg said. "I'm excited and proud that the Mayor's Hike Bike and Paddle is happening again."
The event will be held starting at 8 a.m. May 29. The first 2,000 people to arrive will get a free T-shirt.
To learn more about the event, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.