LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A good Samaritan is getting accolades for her honesty after she returned $5,000 she found in Maysville, Kentucky, according to a report by LEX 18.
Valentine's Day started just like any other day for Katrina "Danie" Thomas. She reported to work at the Rural King in Maysville and began walking toward her station. Then, her day changed on a dime. Actually, it turned on $5,000 worth of dimes.
"When I picked it up, it was awful heavy, and I said, 'Oh God,'" Thomas said of her finding last Friday morning.
Thomas spotted the envelope, which had been dropped by a customer, picked it up, saw it was stuffed with $5,000 in cash and immediately took it to her supervisor for safe keeping.
"Everything she does, she does 100%," Andrea Livingood, who works in he human resources department at Rural King, said of Thomas. "So it wasn't a shock at all that she turned it in."
Thomas said she didn't even hesitate to make her decision. She recalled a time she once lost money and benefited from the honesty of another person. She also referred to the higher power, who helped guide her toward making this decision.
"God put me (here) to return it," Thomas said. "He was the one who directed me to give it back."
Later in the day, the couple who lost all of that money returned to learn it had been recovered. They were presented with the envelope and thanked Thomas, giving her a card, candy and a bouquet of flowers.
"And a big hug," Thomas added.
Thomas said it didn't matter that there wasn't a financial reward of any kind. For her, doing what she felt was the right thing was more than enough.
"On Valentine's Day, they got a Valentine's gift back," she said.
It's all thanks to a saint of another kind, who was all heart and who happened to be at the right place at the right time.
