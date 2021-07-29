LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell is buying ads on radio stations across Kentucky encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
The 60-second ads will play on 100 stations to educate people about getting a COVID-19 shot.
Reuters said McConnell is paying for the ads from his campaign account.
In the ads, McConnell says not enough people are vaccinated and he's trying to get people to reconsider.
The senior senator from Kentucky says he hopes people getting vaccinated will get the country on a path to some level of herd immunity.
