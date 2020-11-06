FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to hold his tongue about President Donald Trump's claims that the presidential election is being stolen.
At an appearance Friday in Frankfort, McConnell brushed aside questions about the election and Trump’s accusations of fraud.
“I have said what I intend to say about it,” McConnell told reporters as he was peppered with questions about the race. “I sent out a tweet this morning which covers my view of where we are."
The tweet, posted on McConnell’s official account Friday morning said, “Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.”
McConnell declined to go beyond that statement.
“I think this is ultimately going to be decided exactly what I said in my tweet," he said. "You're going to have contests. You're going to have court decisions. That's how we settle these kinds of disputes in this country."
McConnell would not say whether he has seen evidence of fraud.
“I told you I have sent out what I want to say today about this situation in the tweet that you all have," he reiterated.
He also deflected questions about whether he has spoken to Trump about the election.
“I generally don't report my conversations with the president, but he, as you know, he's on the phone a lot, and we talk frequently,” McConnell said.
McConnell also would not speculate about possibly working with Joe Biden, should he assume the West Wing.
“I'm not going to answer a hypothetical about what it might look like," McConnell said. "I'm not certain I'm majority leader yet.”
McConnell said two runoff Senate races in Georgia on Jan. 6 will decide who controls the Senate.
“This is not yet decided in this overwhelmingly close national election," he said. "We had a very good day. Most pundits thought we were going to lose the Senate, but we have not actually secured the majority.”
But McConnell did say he expects a peaceful transfer of power, whenever that happens.
“Of course," he said. "We've had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792, every four years.”
