LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helped the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) secure a $17.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to upgrade its aging buses with "a new, fuel-efficient fleet."
McConnell announced the grant Wednesday in a news release.
"Working with TARC, I was proud to help deliver this major federal grant award directly benefiting thousands of Kentucky families," McConnell said in the release. "The aging TARC buses put an excessive strain on the city and the tens of thousands of Kentuckians who ride it every day. With an advanced fleet of safe, fuel-efficient and cost-effective buses, TARC will be in a better position than ever to help its riders reach their destinations."
More than 41,000 people ride TARC daily, according to its website, and more than 80% of those trips are to work or school.
"This substantial investment will allow TARC to upgrade its fleet of 227 buses, improving our ability to provide reliable, efficient service while expanding our impact on the workforce and economic development of the Greater Louisville region," said Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., TARC's executive director.
According to previous reporting, TARC received a $2.7 million federal grant in April to buy two new electric buses and expand service to the Outer Loop corridor.
