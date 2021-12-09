LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell honored late Republican Sen. Bob Dole on Thursday.
McConnell's comments came during a ceremony Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole is lying in state.
"The real engine behind Bob's 98 remarkable years was his love — his love for Elizabeth and for Robin, for public service, for Kansas and for America," McConnell said. "Today, we honor the amazing life that love created."
President Biden and other leaders also honored the late senator.
Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate for 27 years, including two stints as Senate Majority Leader.
He was also a World War II hero.
He died Sunday after a battle with lung cancer. Dole was 98 years old.
