LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kenny Klein, the longtime sports information director (SID) at the University of Louisville, got a shoutout on the U.S. Senate floor this week.
Klein is retiring at the end of the month after working for UofL for 39 years. He joined the staff in 1983, — when he was 23 years old — to become the youngest SID at an NCAA Division I program with a football program.
"It's my privilege today to pay honor to an iconic Kentuckian," Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said in Washington. "The NCAA basketball season may only last five months, but for outgoing University of Louisville media relations manager and senior associate athletic director Kenny Klein, the game has been a four-decade odyssey."
Klein was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. He said he'll continue to work with the basketball program in some capacity after his retirement.
