LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to push for more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Senate minority leader from Kentucky is sharing a public service announcement for television stations to air around the country. It's a 30-second announcement that began airing on local television stations in Kentucky.
"As a boy, I fought polio. Today, America has been polio free for 40 years thanks to vaccination," McConnell said. "We'll beat COVID-19 with vaccine too. Protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated."
In July, McConnell used campaign funds to produce an advertisement on radio stations promoting vaccinations in Kentucky. The 60-second ads played on 100 stations to educate people about getting a COVID-19 hot.
A new poll by Axios-Ipsos says the number of Americans saying they're not likely to get vaccinated has fallen to 20%, while hard opposition — those not at all likely — has dropped to 14% of adults.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.