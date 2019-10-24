LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped to remember the late Rep. Elijah Cummings with the rest of Washington during a tribute at the Capitol on Thursday.
"Elijah Cummings did not just represent Baltimore — he embodied it," said McConnell, who recalled Cummings' efforts to calm his native Baltimore amid violent 2015 protests following the death of a black man, Freddie Gray, in police custody. "He celebrated its victories and worked to heal its wounds."
By day, Cummings was at the Capitol in the halls of power, McConnell said, but at night he returned to Baltimore to encourage unity.
"Let's go home. Let's all go home," McConnell recalled Cummings saying during the unrest in 2015. "Now our distinguished colleague truly has gone home."
Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 after complications from long-standing health problems. The 23-year veteran of Congress who became the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee was a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
After Thursday's ceremony at the Capitol and a public visitation at Statuary Hall, a wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore. Former President Barack Obama will deliver remarks.
