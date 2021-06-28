LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell says Governor Andy Beshear is partly responsible for the state’s continuing labor shortage.
"We'd be in better shape if the governor had made the decision to discontinue the federal bonus - as 25 other states have," McConnell told reporters after a private meeting with about a dozen business leaders at the UPS headquarters in east Louisville.
McConnell said the businesses all reported one common problem - a shortage of workers.
"I've heard it in every community in Kentucky I've been in this year," McConnell said. "Same problem, no matter what the size of the business."
The Republican Senate Minority Leader said with all the "help wanted" signs out there, Gov. Beshear, a Democrat, should end the $300 a week federal supplement to Kentuckians who are out of work.
"There's no question that it's creating a big challenge for Kentucky businesses post-pandemic," he said.
Beshear says the enhanced unemployment benefits are still needed.
He says many cannot return to work because so many child-care centers closed during the pandemic.
"I want to make sure we can thread the needle. Get the people back to work - not punish people in the middle of the summer that don't have other child-care options," Beshear said during a June 24 news conference.
McConnell acknowledged the child-care issue but said it would work itself out.
"I think the single biggest solution to that is kids getting back in school, which is going to happen this fall," he said.
McConnell admitted that ending the bonus is not a "panacea" that would solve all of Kentucky's labor shortage issues.
But McConnell said, of the things the governor could do right away, it would have the biggest impact.
"Discontinue the bonus, and I think you will see significant numbers of people interested in going back to work."
Beshear has set aside $760 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help the child-care industry get back on its feet.
He said he has not ruled out ending the unemployment supplement before it expires in September.
