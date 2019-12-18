LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has secured $66 million for a cattle and horse industries laboratory at the University of Kentucky, his office said.
The money will pay for construction of the Forage Animal Production Lab at the university’s College of Agriculture. The measure was approved by the house, McConnell’s office said Wednesday morning, and is expected to be approved by the Senate yet this week.
Research at the lab “will focus on meeting the needs of the growing agri-business sector in the region and will serve both the cattle and horse industries,” according to the news release.
“Researchers in Central Kentucky are pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge when it comes to agriculture, and I’m committed to supporting their innovative work,” McConnell said. “Throughout the country, agriculture and business leader are looking to Kentucky because of our cutting-edge advancements, and the University of Kentucky is helping drive that progress.”
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in the release that McConnell understands agriculture’s growing importance in Kentucky.
“Outstanding, high-tech research, increasingly, is a difference maker in ensuring the health of this industry and its continued growth and vibrancy,” Capilouto said. “The resources and support Senator McConnell has secured ... will help us not simply continue our progress, but ensure that we can accelerate it on behalf of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, which means advancing our state, thousands of farm families and two of the Commonwealth’s signature industries.”
