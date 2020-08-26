GRAB, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell is set to take center stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention, but before he speaks there, the Senate Majority Leader sat down with WDRB News.
On Wednesday, McConnell was visiting Jerry's Trading Post in the tiny community of Grab in Green County, Kentucky.
McConnell and Grab go back a long way. It was his third trip there, fulfilling a promise he made to visit after he was first elected in 1984.
“I think part of my job as the only congressional leader not from New York or California to look out for places like Grab,” McConnell said.
The Senate Majority Leader said Kentuckians, both rural and urban, have benefited from the COVID-19 relief package known as the CARES Act. But talks between Democrats and Republicans about a second relief package are at a stalemate.
“We’re a lot closer to the election now than we were in March and April,” McConnell said. “I think the partisan passions have been rising, and it’s made it extremely difficult to get an outcome.”
McConnell said there are back-channel negotiations happening, and he believes a deal can still be reached.
“What I’ve been telling them is, ‘Look, the coronavirus doesn’t care about the American election. The American people need another boost,’” he said.
McConnell said he is also prepared to give the postal service a financial boost, though he does believe it can handle mail-in voting.
“I don’t think anybody voting by mail anywhere in America should have a doubt that their ballot will get there on time,” he said.
McConnell brushed aside charges by Democrats that President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the postal service to help his re-election.
“Well, they accuse the president of all kinds of things,” McConnell said. “What I want to say is the post office is going to be just fine.”
He also voiced support for his protege, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is under pressure to complete his investigation into the Louisville Metro Police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
“I think he's waiting to get all the facts," McConnell said. "The FBI is involved in it, and apparently, that's slowed it down, as he said. But once he gets all the facts together, we'll hear from him about what charges, if any, ought to be brought.”
McConnell is set to take center stage himself Thursday at the Republican National Convention in what he said is the most important election in recent history.
“The reason is the moderate to conservative Democrats are all gone," he said. "That was never the case in the past. Now they've all moved hard left.”
As for his own re-election campaign, McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath are engaged in a debate over debates: when, where and how many.
The people of Grab will be watching with interest.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.