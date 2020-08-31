LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Farm Bureau hosted a U.S. Senate candidate forum Monday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the only one to attend.
Democrat Amy McGrath declined the invitation, citing a scheduled conflict.
"I think the fact that my opponent is not here indicates the utter contempt the Democrats have for rural America these days," McConnell said. "As you know, I'm one of four Congressional leaders; I'm the only one not from New York or California. My job is to look out for middle America."
McConnell focused on how he's represented Kentucky farmers in Washington. He said he fought an uphill battle to make tobacco eligible for disaster assistance.
He also touted bringing about $22 million to WKU and $90 million to the University of Kentucky for agricultural research.
McConnell and McGrath have challenged each other to debates, but they have not yet agreed on when and where those debates should be held.
