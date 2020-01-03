LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "This morning, Iran's master terrorist is dead."
That's how Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general, on the Senate floor Friday morning. A U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport early Friday killed Soleimani and several of his associates. The 62-year-old led Iran's elite Quds Force, responsible for the country's foreign campaigns.
"No man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American service members than Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," McConnell said. "Soleimani's schemes and his agents killed hundreds of American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan. He personally oversaw the state-sponsored terrorism that Iran used to kill our sons and our daughters. And as we've seen in recent days and weeks, he and his terrorists posed an ongoing and growing threat to American lives and American interests. Soleimani made it his life’s work to take the Iranian revolutionary call for 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' and turn them into action."
Not everyone is happy about the move, however. According to the Associated Press, global powers warned that the move made the world a more dangerous place. China, Russia and France -- all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- took a dim view of the airstrike.
"We are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous," France's deputy minister for foreign affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, told RTL radio. "When such actions, such operations, take place, we see that escalation is underway."
Meanwhile, Britain and Germany suggested that Iran shared some blame for the killing.
The White House justified the strike with a tweet alleging that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
McConnell's comments on the Senate floor Friday morning showed he shared the view of the White House.
He blasted Soleimani's "dark, sectarian vision" led to the rise of ISIS. With ISIS "largely defeated," McConnell said he ramped up efforts to control the Iraqi people, who he said have been protesting a "corrupt government" as well as Iranian influence.
"For too long – for too long – this evil man operated without constraint. And countless innocents have suffered from it. Now his terrorist leadership has been ended," McConnell said.
On Friday afternoon, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth issued comments with a sharply different take, saying that he was "deeply concerned" about what he called President Trump's "rapid escalation of hostilities with Iran and the lack of any discernible concern for the consequences."
"Qasem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States, but the decision to assassinate him without the consultation, much less authorization of Congress, and without support from our allies shows this not to be part of a deliberate strategy but the whim of an impetuous commander-in-chief. Iran has made it clear that they will retaliate."
Yarmuth went on to say that Trump's administration must come before Congress to explain the decision and how they plan to move forward.
"Anything less would be a rejection of our Constitution and the foundation of our republic," Yarmuth said. "I call on my Republican colleagues to stop looking the other way and join Democrats in fulfilling our constitutional obligation of ensuring our nation has a full understanding of President Trump’s apparent push toward war."
