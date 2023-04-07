LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state park partially reopened Friday after a tornado tore through it last week, killing two people.
Video shared by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources shows trees and campers knocked over at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer, Indiana, after an EF-3 tornado hit the area last Friday.
UPDATE: Video shows the path of destruction from the tornado that tragically hit McCormick’s Creek State Park on Friday. The park remains closed as cleanup continues. (Brent Drinkut/DNR) #INwx @INDNRstateparks pic.twitter.com/nwxzpsszsn— Indiana DNR (@INdnrnews) April 5, 2023
Some of the park's trails remain closed. The campground where two people were found dead will remain closed through Oct. 1.
The Canyon Inn and the Saddle Barn — which offers trail rides and hay rides — are reopening.
The DNR is looking for volunteers to help with park cleanup in the coming weeks. For information and to sign up, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.