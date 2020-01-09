SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new partnership in Indiana will provide tuition assistance for McDonald’s employees to attend Ivy Tech Community College.
McDonald’s employees working a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week will be eligible for tuition assistance at Ivy Tech. Crew members could get up to $2,500 per year, and managers could get up to $3,000 per year. The tuition assistance does not need to be repaid.
“We’re really excited about this McDonald’s partnership,” said Tyiana Thompson, the vice chancellor of enrollment services at Ivy Tech Sellersburg. “There’s already a lot of challenges and obstacles out there. So we wanted to make sure this was a seamless process.”
Ivy Tech will be dedicating admissions counselors at each participating campus to help students through the applications, paperwork, financial aid process, and registration. And Ivy Tech will be offering transferable credits for some of the on-the-job training and classes McDonald’s already provides employees.
“This opens up a door for people to understand that there are resources out there for you,” Thompson said. “And there are ways that you can afford to go to college.”
The Sellersburg campus was the first to test out he partnership this fall. Now, the program is available to more than 300 McDonald’s locations and 18 Ivy Tech campuses across the state. To learn more about the program or to apply, click here.
