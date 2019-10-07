LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People all over the country rejoiced as the iconic McRib sandwich returned to the McDonald's menu on Monday.
But there is a catch to the sandwich's return -- it's not available at every McDonald's location.
The sandwich will only be available at just over 10,000 U.S. restaurants for a limited time.
The McRib features a seasoned boneless pork patty with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles served on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.
The sandwich made its original debut in 1981.
To find your nearest McRib, click here.
