LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some regional McDonald’s franchises and their customers raised $78,000 to benefit the families of sick children.
On Tuesday, the franchisees presented a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.
Brittney Barnett, a McDonald’s franchisee, said Kentuckiana restaurants raised the money by selling Koozies for three months. The money was split between Lexington and Louisville locations, with Louisville getting $43,000.
The local charity keeps families close when they have to travel to Louisville to seek health care for their children, said Hal Hedley, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass,
The local charity is in the middle of a $21 million expansion that will expand its capacity by 40%, to 56 rooms.
“We expect to serve hundreds of additional families every single year because of this expansion project," Hedley said.
The project is expected to be completed in a few months, but Hedley said donations remain crucial: The charity needs another $200,000.
To donate, click here.