LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McDonald's tries to get employees behind the counter by getting them into the classroom.
McDonald's is offering college tuition reimbursement for employees who are trying to pay for education. Those in school can earn $2,500 a year for school by working 16 hours a week for at least three months.
Local restaurant owner Brittney Barnett says the low unemployment rate makes it hard to find committed employees.
"I think one of our biggest challenges is having the youth or really any of our employees commit. I think with so many jobs in the industry, not everyone knows what they want to do, so they always want to try new things." she says.
McDonald's is also hiring 300 Louisville SummerWorks employees this summer.
To find out more about finding a job through SummerWorks or to use the program to find employees for your business, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.