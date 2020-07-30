LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McDonald's employees who work at least 15 hours a week are eligible to receive $2,500 a year in upfront college tuition as part of the McDonald's Archways to Opportunity education program.
According to a news release, McDonald's restaurants and Jefferson Community and Technical College are partnering to make the grants available to more than 1,500 students in Kentucky.
Under the program, now in its fifth year, students will also have access to free education and career advising services.
Jefferson Community and Technical College typically enrolls 12,000 students in six different campuses across the state each year.
McDonald’s has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees, according to the release. Locally, McDonald’s restaurant employees in Kentucky have received nearly $210,000 in college tuition through the Archways to Opportunity program. As part of the partnership, Kentucky McDonald’s owner/operators plan to hire more than 1,500 JCTC students, connecting them to the tuition assistance.
For more information about McDonald’s partnership with JCTC, visit jefferson.kctcs.edu.
