LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McDonald's is helping Louisville celebrate its legacy as a basketball powerhouse and host for the All American Games.
Representatives from McDonald's All American Games joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other community leaders Wednesday morning to dedicate two basketball backboards at Sheppard Park at 1601 Magazine Street.
The boards' unique designs are meant to honor the city's basketball history with the McDonald's All American Games and feature images representing players who took part in the boys and girls All American Games at Freedom Hall in 2007.
Artist Albert Lee designed the backboards to commemorate the 2007 games. Several players who took part in those games — Derrick Rose, Kevin Love, Maya Moore, James Harden, Blake Griffin and others — went on to play professional ball.
"Investments like this are important, because people can see we're investing in them," Fischer said. "Now look, Louisville is all about good hoops. So you got to have good backboards. This court's in good shape now."
Basketball fans and players can also check out a unique "augmented reality" by scanning the QR code at the base of the basketball hoop to learn more about the McDonald’s All American Games commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Louisville is one of a few cities chosen to help celebrate the upcoming 45th anniversary of the Games.
