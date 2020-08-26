LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the three candidates running for the Kentucky U.S. Senate seat have agreed to a debate hosted by WDRB.
Democrat Amy McGrath and Libertarian Brad Barron have accepted WDRB's invitation to participate.The two also agreed to participate in a debate on KET on Oct. 26. WDRB also extended the invitation to the incumbent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking his seventh term in the November election.
The coronavirus kept the U.S. Senate candidates from facing off earlier this month at the annual Fancy Farm picnic, which traditionally kicks off fall campaigning in Kentucky. They would have shared the stage at the western Kentucky event, which features political stump speeches before raucous partisans. But the speeches were canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Kentucky residents can request an absentee ballot for mail-in voting, CLICK HERE. Early voting starts Oct. 13.
