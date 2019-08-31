LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County Detention Center deputy is behind bars after being involved in a domestic dispute at a home in McDaniels, Kentucky, on Friday night.
Kentucky State Police say officers were contacted by a Breckinridge County dispatcher about a report that someone had been shot.
Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Peek shot a man during a dispute. The victim was flown to U of L Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.
According to KSP, Peek is a Meade County deputy jailer.
The Meade County jailer said Peek is charged with assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the incident in Breckinridge County. Peek is being held in the Grayson County Jail.
Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. Peek is on leave pending the outcome, according to the jailer.
