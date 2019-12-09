BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wreck involving a Meade County Schools bus injured a pickup truck driver.
Superintendent John Millay tells WDRB that the crash involving bus No. 216 happened Monday afternoon on Old Mill Road, near Gaines Road. That's near Brandenburg.
Witnesses say the pickup rear-ended the bus and became wedged underneath. Emergency crews had to extract the driver. The driver's condition is not known.
The crash happened toward the end of the bus route, so 11 students were on the bus and two school employees were on the bus. "All the kids are safe," Millay said.
Millay said the bus driver followed all procedures to maker sure everyone was safe. Parents were notified and all the students have been picked up.
The Meade County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.